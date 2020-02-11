AirAsia Group Feb/Mar 2020 China service changes as of 09FEB20

AirAsia Group during the month of February 2020 is adjusting operations to China, as well as service to Hong Kong and Macau. As of 09FEB20, majority of service reduction focuses in mid-February 2020, while some reduction is already filed until March 2020.

AirAsia

Johor Bahru – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20- 18FEB20 3 weekly

19FEB20 – 26FEB20 4 weekly



Kota Kinabalu – Guangzhou 10FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Hangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 18FEB20 3 weekly

19FEB20 – 26FEB20 4 weekly

27FEB20 – 05MAR20 6 weekly



Kota Kinabalu – Hong Kong 19FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Kunming 19FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Macau 16FEB20 – 02MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2-3 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Shenzhen 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Kota Kinabalu – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou Reduce from 25 weekly to

10FEB20 – 17FEB20 22 weekly

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 19 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Guilin 25FEB20 – 05MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong 19FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 14 weekly to 11 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Kunming 12FEB20 – 02MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Kuala Lumpur – Macau 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 21 weekly to minimum 12 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Nanning 17FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Quanzhou 10FEB20 – 26FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Shantou Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 20FEB20 4 weekly

21FEB20 – 28FEB20 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Shenzhen Reduce from 25 weekly to

10FEB20 – 17FEB20 14 weekly

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 13 weekly

AirAsia X

Kuala Lumpur – Changsha 09FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Chengdu 21FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to minimum 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Chongqing 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Hangzhou 22FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Lanzhou 20FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Tianjin 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Kuala Lumpur – Xi’An 17FEB20 – 25FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Philippines AirAsia

Previously reported, following routes cancelled until 01MAR20

Cebu – Macau eff 02FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled

Cebu – Shenzhen eff 02FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled

Kalibo – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Manila – Guangzhou eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Manila – Hong Kong eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Manila – Macau eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled

Manila – Shenzhen eff 02FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled

Thai AirAsia

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 18FEB20 6 weekly

19FEB20 – 27MAR20 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Chongqing 10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (1 daily removed 10FEB20 – 15FEB20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hong Kong Reduce from 25 weekly to

11FEB20 – 23FEB20 minimum 21 weekly

24FEB20 – 29FEB20 24 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Kunming 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ningbo 09FEB20 – 19FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Quanzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Bangkok Don Mueang – Sanya 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shantou 10FEB20 – 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tunxi 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service removed

Bangkok Don Mueang – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 29FEB20 2 daily service cancelled

Chiang Mai – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Chiang Mai – Chengdu 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chiang Mai – Quanzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chiang Mai – Sanya 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chiang Rai – Hangzhou 10FEB20 – 15FEB20 4 weekly service removed

Phuket – Guiyang 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Phuket – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 weekly to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly



Phuket – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Utapao – Guiyang 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed

Utapao – Haikou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed

Thai AirAsia X

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanchang 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduced from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 17FEB20 4 weekly

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly