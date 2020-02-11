AirAsia Group Feb/Mar 2020 China service changes as of 09FEB20

AirAsia Group during the month of February 2020 is adjusting operations to China, as well as service to Hong Kong and Macau. As of 09FEB20, majority of service reduction focuses in mid-February 2020, while some reduction is already filed until March 2020.
AirAsia
Johor Bahru – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to
10FEB20- 18FEB20 3 weekly
19FEB20 – 26FEB20 4 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Guangzhou 10FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Hangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to
10FEB20 – 18FEB20 3 weekly
19FEB20 – 26FEB20 4 weekly
27FEB20 – 05MAR20 6 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Hong Kong 19FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Kunming 19FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Macau 16FEB20 – 02MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2-3 weekly
Kota Kinabalu – Shenzhen 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Kota Kinabalu – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou Reduce from 25 weekly to
10FEB20 – 17FEB20 22 weekly
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 19 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Guilin 25FEB20 – 05MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong 19FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 14 weekly to 11 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Kunming 12FEB20 – 02MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Kuala Lumpur – Macau 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 21 weekly to minimum 12 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Nanning 17FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Quanzhou 10FEB20 – 26FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Shantou Reduce from 7 weekly to
10FEB20 – 20FEB20 4 weekly
21FEB20 – 28FEB20 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Shenzhen Reduce from 25 weekly to
10FEB20 – 17FEB20 14 weekly
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 13 weekly
AirAsia X
Kuala Lumpur – Changsha 09FEB20 – 28FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Chengdu 21FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to minimum 3 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Chongqing 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hangzhou 22FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Lanzhou 20FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Tianjin 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 10MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
Kuala Lumpur – Xi’An 17FEB20 – 25FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Philippines AirAsia
Previously reported, following routes cancelled until 01MAR20
Cebu – Macau eff 02FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled
Cebu – Shenzhen eff 02FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled
Kalibo – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Manila – Guangzhou eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Manila – Hong Kong eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Manila – Macau eff 02FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled
Manila – Shenzhen eff 02FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled
Thai AirAsia
Bangkok Don Mueang – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to
11FEB20 – 18FEB20 6 weekly
19FEB20 – 27MAR20 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Chongqing 10FEB20 – 15FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Bangkok Don Mueang – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (1 daily removed 10FEB20 – 15FEB20)
Bangkok Don Mueang – Hong Kong Reduce from 25 weekly to
11FEB20 – 23FEB20 minimum 21 weekly
24FEB20 – 29FEB20 24 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Kunming 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Bangkok Don Mueang – Ningbo 09FEB20 – 19FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Quanzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Sanya 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Shantou 10FEB20 – 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Tunxi 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 29FEB20 2 daily service cancelled
Chiang Mai – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Chiang Mai – Chengdu 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chiang Mai – Quanzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chiang Mai – Sanya 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chiang Rai – Hangzhou 10FEB20 – 15FEB20 4 weekly service removed
Phuket – Guiyang 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Phuket – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 weekly to
19FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly
Phuket – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Utapao – Guiyang 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed
Utapao – Haikou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed
Thai AirAsia X
Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanchang 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduced from 7 weekly to
10FEB20 – 17FEB20 4 weekly
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly