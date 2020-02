ANA S20 International service changes as of 10FEB20

ANA on 27JAN20 opened reservation for its planned new routes at Tokyo Haneda, for summer 2020 season. Airlineroute first reported planned schedule for European service and expanded flights to Australia on 16JAN20, however it was later removed as the airline removed operational schedule in the GDS on 17JAN20.



Latest summary of ANA S20 international service changes as follow. Note the airline in late-January 2020 announced additional aircraft changes on various routes, however it has not yet reflected in the reservation system as of 10FEB20.



Tokyo Haneda – Istanbul eff 06JUL20 1 daily 184-seater 787-8

NH219 HND0835 – 1415IST 788 D

NH220 IST1650 – 1025+1HND 788 D



Tokyo Haneda – Milan Malpensa eff 20APR20 3 weekly 215-seater 787-9 (1 daily from 10JUL20)

NH207 HND0055 – 0620MXP 789 146

NH208 MXP1210 – 0700+1HND 789 146



ANA previously operated Milan, the Host City of World Routes 2020, until October 1998, when it operated Osaka Kansai – Milan Malpensa – Rome and Osaka Kansai – Frankfurt – Milan Malpensa.



Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Domodedovo eff 01JUL20 1 daily 767-300ER

NH213 HND0840 – 1310DME 763 D

NH214 DME1505 – 0710+1HND 763 D



ANA previously operated service to Moscow Sheremetyevo until October 2000, with 1 weekly Osaka Kansai – Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow – Osaka Kansai. Tokyo operation scheduled until April 1997 with 1 weekly Tokyo Narita – Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG – Tokyo Narita.



Tokyo Haneda – Qingdao eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-8, Subject to Government Approval

NH949 HND0955 – 1230TAO 788 D

NH950 TAO1330 – 1735HND 788 D



Tokyo Haneda – San Francisco eff 29MAR20 3 weekly 777-300ER (Day 257 from HND, Day 136 from SFO; 4 weekly for the week of 29APR20), 1 daily from 25MAY20

NH108 HND2255 – 1625SFO 77W D

NH107 SFO0145 – 0500+1HND 77W D



ANA will continue to operate 1 daily Tokyo Narita – San Francisco flight with 777-300ER.



Tokyo Haneda – Shenzhen eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-8, Subject to Government Approval

NH965 HND1120 – 1510SZX 788 D

NH966 SZX1700 – 2215HND 788 D



Tokyo Haneda – Stockholm Arlanda eff 06JUN20 3 weekly 184-seater 787-8 (1 daily from 21JUL20)

NH221 HND0940 – 1300ARN 788 146

NH222 ARN1420 – 0710+1HND 788 146



Tokyo Haneda – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, new NH889/890 operated by 246-seater 787-9 (Following schedule effective 05APR20 – 03OCT20)

NH889 HND0845 – 1910SYD 789 D

NH879 HND2230 – 0855+1SYD 789 D



NH890 SYD1200 – 2030HND 789 D

NH880 SYD2055 – 0530+1HND 789 D



Tokyo Narita – Qingdao eff 29MAR20 Narita departure moves from morning to evening hours, Qingdao moves from afternoon to morning hours

NH927 NRT1830 – 2105TAO 788 D

NH928 TAO0905 – 1300NRT 788 D



Previously reported changes, including service adjustment at Tokyo Narita, as follows:

Tokyo Haneda – Ho Chi Minh City eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Delhi eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-9, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Tokyo Haneda – Houston eff 29MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Tokyo Haneda – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Tokyo Haneda – San Jose CA eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-8, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Tokyo Haneda – Seattle eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-8, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Tokyo Haneda – Washington Dulles eff 29MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Tokyo Narita – Bangkok eff 16MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, NH807/808 cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-9, replacing Tokyo Haneda service

Tokyo Narita – Ho Chi Minh City eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating

Tokyo Narita – Honolulu eff 01JUL20 A380 service increases from 10-11 weekly to 14 (Instead of 10-11 weekly A380 and 3-4 weekly 777-300ER)

Tokyo Narita – Jakarta eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Kuala Lumpur eff 01JUL20 – 31AUG20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Tokyo Narita – Phnom Penh 29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Except selected dates)

Tokyo Narita – Singapore Service reduced from 2 to 1 daily, NH803/804 cancelled during following period: 29MAR20 – 23APR20, 07JUN20 – 24OCT20

Tokyo Narita – Vladivostok eff 16MAR20 2 weekly A320