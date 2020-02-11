Filipino carriers suspends Taiwan service from 11FEB20

The Filipino Government on Monday (10FEB20) evening issued new travel restriction regarding flights between The Philippines and Taiwan, leading to suspension of flight services, effective from 11FEB20. Filipino carriers have already suspended service, while some Taiwanese carriers continues to operate service as of Tuesday morning.
Cebu Pacific
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A321/A330-300
Philippine Airlines
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A321
Philippines AirAsia
Cebu – Kaohsiung 3 weekly A320
Cebu – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A320
Clark – Kaohsiung 3 weekly A320
Clark – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A320
Kalibo – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A320
Manila – Kaohsiung 3 weekly A320
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A320
KLM operates 1 daily Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila service. At time this post goes to press, there is no adjustment filed by the airline, although this is likely to occur later in the day.