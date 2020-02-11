Filipino carriers suspends Taiwan service from 11FEB20

The Filipino Government on Monday (10FEB20) evening issued new travel restriction regarding flights between The Philippines and Taiwan, leading to suspension of flight services, effective from 11FEB20. Filipino carriers have already suspended service, while some Taiwanese carriers continues to operate service as of Tuesday morning.

Cebu Pacific

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A321/A330-300

Philippine Airlines

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A321

Philippines AirAsia

Cebu – Kaohsiung 3 weekly A320

Cebu – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A320

Clark – Kaohsiung 3 weekly A320

Clark – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A320

Kalibo – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A320

Manila – Kaohsiung 3 weekly A320

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 daily A320

KLM operates 1 daily Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila service. At time this post goes to press, there is no adjustment filed by the airline, although this is likely to occur later in the day.