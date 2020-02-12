Cathay Pacific 2Q20 Dublin inventory changes as of 11FEB20

Cathay Pacific in the last few days filed inventory changes for Hong Kong – Dublin service. From 29MAR20 to 30JUN20, reservation is only available in full fare J/W/Y-class only. This route is served 4 times weekly with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.



CX301 HKG0045 – 0645DUB 359 x247

CX306 DUB1145 – 0635+1HKG 359 x247