Smartwings in summer 2020 season plans to resume service to Djerba, previously served during summer 2016 season. From 09JUN20 to 29SEP20, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate Prague – Djerba route on weekly basis.
QS2782 PRG1100 – 1250DJE 73H 2
QS2783 DJE1340 – 1740PRG 73H 2
Smartwings resumes Djerba service in S20
