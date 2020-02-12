Singapore Airlines March 2020 Mainland China service update as of 12FEB20

Singapore Airlines on Monday (10FEB20) finalized its operation for Mainland China. At current stage, the Star Alliance carrier plans to maintain 1 daily flight each to Beijing and Shanghai, while Guangzhou sees service reduction. Following changes has been reflected in the booking system since Monday (10FEB20).



Singapore – Beijing Capital 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily. A380 replaces 777-300ER from 09MAR20

Singapore – Guangzhou 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, A380/777-300ER operating



This will replace Airlineroute’s report published on Monday, citing GDS inventory update on Friday 07FEB20.