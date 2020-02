Asiana Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 12FEB20

Asiana Airlines on Wednesday evening (12FEB20) extended service reduction, now including selected service to Asia (outside Mainland China). Planned service changes as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 18FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 26FEB20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai 03MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal scheduled charter to begin on 16MAR20 instead of 03MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 18FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 16FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Taichung 26FEB20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled



Busan – Guangzhou 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong

05FEB20 – 12FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

13FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled



Busan – Shenyang 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital Reduce from 20 weekly to

04FEB20 – 10FEB20 14 weekly

11FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Changchun Reduce from 9 weekly to

07FEB20 – 18FEB20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Changsha 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to

15FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Chongqing 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Dalian 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Guilin 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Haikou 02FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly (selected dates may also see cancellations)

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Harbin 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing Reduce from 7 weekly to

12FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Qingdao Reduce from 14 weekly to

03FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 4 daily to

04FEB20 – 16FEB20 2 daily

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily

No service to Shanghai on following dates in Feb 2020: 18, 20, 22, 25, 27



Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen Reduce from 8 weekly to

13FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Tianjin

07FEB20 – 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

18FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (EXCEPT 29FEB20)



Seoul Incheon – Weihai Reduce from 7 weekly to

13FEB20 – 28FEB20 cancelled

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Xi’An 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yanji Reduce from 8 weekly to

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Yantai 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled