Air Belgium last week announced service expansion for winter 2020/21 season, as the airline operates nonstop terminator service to both Fort-de-France and Pointe-a-Pitre, instead of triangle service (Brussels South Charleroi – Fort-de-France – Pointe-a-Pitre – Brussels South Charleroi). Planned operation as follows.
Brussels South Charleroi – Fort-de-France eff 21NOV20 2 weekly A340
KF5965 CRL1030 – 1500FDF 343 36
KF5966 FDF2230 – 1210+1CRL 343 36
Brussels South Charleroi – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A340
KF5963 CRL1115 – 1545PTP 343 25
KF5964 PTP1745 – 0725+1CRL 343 25
Air Belgium expands Caribbean service in W20
Posted
Air Belgium last week announced service expansion for winter 2020/21 season, as the airline operates nonstop terminator service to both Fort-de-France and Pointe-a-Pitre, instead of triangle service (Brussels South Charleroi – Fort-de-France – Pointe-a-Pitre – Brussels South Charleroi). Planned operation as follows.