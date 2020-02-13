Korean Air in late-January 2020 expanded codeshare partnership with Delta Air Lines, now covering the latter’s Atlanta – Panama City route. This codeshare route went into effect since 27JAN20 (approximate, or earlier).
DL393/KE7283 ATL1003 – 1416PTY 738 x6
DL393/KE7283 ATL1005 – 1418PTY 738 6
DL392/KE7284 PTY1516 – 1933ATL 738 x6
DL392/KE7284 PTY1518 – 1935ATL 738 6
Korean Air adds Delta codeshare to Panama from late-Jan 2020
