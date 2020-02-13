Blue Panorama files A330 S20 operations as of 12FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Blue Panorama in summer 2020 season filed Airbus A330-200 schedule, initially scheduled for service to Cuba. Additional A330 schedules expected to be filed in the next few weeks.

Milan Malpensa – Holguin – Havana – Milan Malpensa eff 09MAY20 A330 replaces 767, 1 weekly
BV1618 MXP1530 – 2010HOG2110 - 2235HAV0030+1 – 0430+1MXP 330 6

Milan Malpensa – Santo Domingo – Havana – Milan Malpensa eff 08MAY20 A330 operates 1 weekly
BV1540 MXP1315 – 1735SDQ1915 – 2045ANU2145 – 1235+1MXP 330 5

Rome – Cayo Largo – Havana – Rome 10JUL20 – 04SEP20 A330 replaces 767, 1 weekly
BV1532 FCO0955 – 1535CYO1640 – 1725HAV1930 – 1150+1FCO 330 5

