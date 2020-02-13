Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update once again delays planned Boeing 737 MAX 9 service entry, now scheduled from 18JUN20. Revised operation as follows.
Portland OR – Los Angeles 1 daily
Seattle – Los Angeles 2 daily
Seattle – San Diego 1 daily
Further changes remain highly possible.
Alaska Airlines delays 737 MAX 9 service to June 2020
Posted
Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update once again delays planned Boeing 737 MAX 9 service entry, now scheduled from 18JUN20. Revised operation as follows.