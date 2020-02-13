Aeroflot in recent schedule update further revised planned Boeing 777-300ER service on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Guangzhou route. Previously scheduled from 16JUL20, the 777 is now scheduled to operate from 31JUL20 to 24OCT20, instead of Airbus A330-300.
SU220 SVO1905 – 0930+1CAN 77W x357
SU220 SVO1910 – 0930+1CAN 77W 357
SU221 CAN1110 – 1625SVO 77W D
Aeroflot S20 Guangzhou aircraft changes as of 12FEB20
