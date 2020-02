WestJet S20 Calgary network expansion

WestJet earlier this month announced network expansion at Calgary, scheduled for summer 2020 season.



Calgary – Dawson Creek eff 26APR20 New route operated by WestJet Link Saab 340, 1 daily

WS3048 YYC1315 – 1419YDQ SFB D

WS3049 YDQ1450 – 1749YYC SFB D



Frequency increase:

Calgary – Abbotsford eff 26JUN20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily

Calgary – Brandon eff 26APR20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly (10 weekly in June 2020)

Calgary – Comox eff 26APR20 Increase 17 to 21 weekly

Calgary – Fort McMurray eff 24JUN20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily

Calgary – Grand Prairie eff 26JUN20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily

Calgary – Nanaimo eff 02MAY20 Increase from 3 to 4 daily

Calgary – Portland OR 01JUN20 – 01OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily

Calgary – Victoria eff 26APR20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily

Calgary – Winnipeg eff 26APR20 Increase from 7 to 8 daily

Calgary – Yellowknife Increase from 12 weekly to following

26APR20 – 26JUN20 13 weekly

27JUN20 – 24OCT20 14 weekly



Previously reported addition from Calgary:

Calgary – Boston 14MAY20 – 12OCT20 1 daily 737-700, new route

Calgary – Charlottetown 25JUN20 - 06SEP20 4 weekly 737-700, new route