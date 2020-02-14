T'Way Air Feb/Mar 2020 Taichung service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

T’Way Air during the month of February and March 2020 is adjusting service to Taichung in Central Taiwan, announced by the airline earlier this week. Planned operation as follows.

Busan – Taichung 18FEB20 – 20MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Taichung 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.