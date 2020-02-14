T’Way Air during the month of February and March 2020 is adjusting service to Taichung in Central Taiwan, announced by the airline earlier this week. Planned operation as follows.
Busan – Taichung 18FEB20 – 20MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Taichung 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
T'Way Air Feb/Mar 2020 Taichung service changes
