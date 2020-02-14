Solaseed Air schedules Oita – Taipei charters in March 2020

Japanese carrier Solaseed Air in March 2020 plans to operate charter service to Taiwan, where the airline schedules 2 round-trip Oita – Taipei Taoyuan flights, in the second half of March 2020.
Planned schedule as follows.
6G9167 OIT0820 – 0955TPE 737 19MAR20
6G9167 OIT1240 – 1425TPE 737 22MAR20
6G9168 TPE1125 – 1435OIT 737 19MAR20
6G9168 TPE1555 – 1905OIT 737 22MAR20
