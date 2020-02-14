Solaseed Air schedules Oita – Taipei charters in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Japanese carrier Solaseed Air in March 2020 plans to operate charter service to Taiwan, where the airline schedules 2 round-trip Oita – Taipei Taoyuan flights, in the second half of March 2020.

Planned schedule as follows.

6G9167 OIT0820 – 0955TPE 737 19MAR20
6G9167 OIT1240 – 1425TPE 737 22MAR20

6G9168 TPE1125 – 1435OIT 737 19MAR20
6G9168 TPE1555 – 1905OIT 737 22MAR20

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.