HK Express starting this Sunday is temporary cancelling Hong Kong – Jeju service, currently served twice weekly. In the airline’s statement issued earlier this week, service will be cancelled from 16FEB20 to 29MAR20.
UO676 HKG0230 – 0640CJU 320 47
UO677 CJU0730 – 0950HKG 320 7
UO677 CJU0755 – 1010HKG 320 47
HK Express cancels Jeju service in Feb/Mar 2020
