Addendum: MEA files Gothenburg football charter flights in July 2020

Airlineroute on 03FEB20 published Middle East Airlines’ schedule filing for limited-time service to Gothenburg, scheduled in July 2020. The airline has informed Airlineroute that service scheduled on 10JUL20 and 18JUL20, is operating as charter flights for football team, therefore it is not possible to book Gothenburg flights through various sales channels, despite schedule filing in the OAG and GDS.



Operational schedule as follows.



Beirut – Gothenburg – Copenhagen – Beirut 10JUL20

ME225 BEY1605 – 1945GOT2045 – 2140CPH 332

ME226 CPH2240 – 0340+1BEY 332



Beirut – Copenhagen – Gothenburg – Beirut 18JUL20

ME225 BEY1305 – 1615CPH 332

ME226 CPH1715 – 1815GOT1915 – 0040+1BEY 332