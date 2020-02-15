El Al cancels Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong service

El Al Israel Airlines earlier this week temporary cancelled Tel Aviv – Hong Kong service, previously served 5 times weekly. The airline is not operating this service from 11FEB20 to 20MAR20 (Tel Aviv departure).
Upon service resumption from 21MAR20, the airline plans to serve 5 weekly flights with Boeing 787-8/-9 aircraft. Following schedule effective from 29MAR20.
LY075 TLV2300 – 1400+1HKG 787 x25
LY076 HKG1645 – 2300TLV 787 137
LY076 HKG2100 – 0315+1TLV 787 46
