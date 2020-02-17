Virgin Atlantic resumes Cape Town service from late-Oct 2020

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 15FEB20 opened reservation for London Heathrow – Cape Town service, a service resumption for the airline. Last served until April 2015, the airline will resume service initially 4 times weekly from 25OCT20, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Service increases to daily from 23NOV20.
VS478 LHR1620 – 0555+1CPT 789 267
VS478 LHR1830 – 0805+1CPT 789 4
VS479 CPT0800 – 1800LHR 789 137
VS479 CPT1010 – 2010LHR 789 5
