ANA / Jetstar Japan extends Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service reductions

Selected Japanese carriers late last week expanded service cut for flights to Mainland China and Asia, including ANA and Jetstar Japan. As of 14FEB20, additional service reduction as follows.

ANA

Osaka Kansai – Beijing Capital 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Hongqiao 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Dalian 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Qingdao 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Jetstar Japan

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled