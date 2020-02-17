ANA / Jetstar Japan extends Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service reductions

Selected Japanese carriers late last week expanded service cut for flights to Mainland China and Asia, including ANA and Jetstar Japan. As of 14FEB20, additional service reduction as follows.
ANA
Osaka Kansai – Beijing Capital 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Hongqiao 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Tokyo Narita – Dalian 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Qingdao 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Jetstar Japan
Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled