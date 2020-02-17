Thai Airways International / ANA W20 Hokkaido codeshare expansion

Thai Airways International in Winter 2020/21 season plans to resume selected codeshare service with ANA, via Sapporo New Chitose. From 25OCT20, TG-coded flight numbers will be placed on following routes, previously listed until March 2018.



Thai Airways International operated by ANA

Sapporo New Chitose – Kushiro

Sapporo New Chitose – Sendai