Thai Airways International in Winter 2020/21 season plans to resume selected codeshare service with ANA, via Sapporo New Chitose. From 25OCT20, TG-coded flight numbers will be placed on following routes, previously listed until March 2018.
Thai Airways International operated by ANA
Sapporo New Chitose – Kushiro
Sapporo New Chitose – Sendai
Thai Airways International / ANA W20 Hokkaido codeshare expansion
