Correction: SAS adds Stockholm Arlanda – Warsaw service from May 2020

SAS from May 2020 is adding regular operation on Stockholm Arlanda – Warsaw route, announced by the airline last week. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route 11 weekly, with a mix of Airbus A319/320/320neo, 737-700 and CityJet CRJ900 aircraft.



In last Friday’s report, which has been removed, it was stated as 6 weekly flights in error.



Service commences on 01MAY20.



SK2601 ARN0730 – 0910WAW EQV x67

SK2603 ARN1610 – 1750WAW EQV x6



SK2602 WAW0950 – 1135ARN EQV x67

SK2604 WAW1830 – 2015ARN EQV x6