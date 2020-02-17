China Airlines S20 Singapore service changes as of 14FEB20

China Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore service for Northern summer 2020 season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the Skyteam member is discontinuing 1 daily Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore – Surabaya service from 29MAR20.



From 29MAR20 to 21MAY20, China Airlines will operate Singapore service once a day, while second daily CI755/756 service is now scheduled to operate from 22MAY20, instead of 29MAR20.



CI753 TPE0750 – 1225SIN 333 D

CI755 TPE1935 – 0010+1SIN 333 D



CI756 SIN0200 – 0655TPE 333 D

CI754 SIN1325 – 1820TPE 333 D