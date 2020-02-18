Jet2.com adds limited-time Berlin Brandenburg service in 4Q20

Jet2.com in the 4th quarter of 2020 plans to expand limited-time service to Berlin, where it’ll be operating to/from Berlin Brandenburg (BER), instead of Berlin Schoenefeld. In winter 2020/21 season, the airline will offer service from both Birmingham and Newcastle.



Birmingham – Berlin Brandenburg 27NOV20 – 14DEC20 2 weekly

LS4077 BHX0830 – 1120BER 738 5

LS4078 BHX1530 – 1820BER 738 1



LS4078 BER1220 – 1310BHX 738 5

LS4078 BER1920 – 2010BHX 738 1



Newcastle – Berlin Brandenburg

LS4067 NCL0850 – 1150BER 738 5 04DEC20 / 11DEC20

LS4068 BER1830 – 1930NCL 738 7 06DEC20 / 13DEC20