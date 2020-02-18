Aeroflot schedules A321neo Dubai al Maktoum service in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Aeroflot Russian Airlines last week filed initial operation with Airbus A321neo aircraft, with configuration of J12Y184. The 196-seater aircraft is scheduled to operate Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum service from 02OCT20, until 25OCT20 for the moment.

SU522 SVO0125 – 0755DWC 32Q D
SU523 DWC0900 – 1335SVO 32Q D