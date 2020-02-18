Aeroflot Russian Airlines last week filed initial operation with Airbus A321neo aircraft, with configuration of J12Y184. The 196-seater aircraft is scheduled to operate Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum service from 02OCT20, until 25OCT20 for the moment.
SU522 SVO0125 – 0755DWC 32Q D
SU523 DWC0900 – 1335SVO 32Q D
Aeroflot schedules A321neo Dubai al Maktoum service in Oct 2020
Posted
Aeroflot Russian Airlines last week filed initial operation with Airbus A321neo aircraft, with configuration of J12Y184. The 196-seater aircraft is scheduled to operate Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum service from 02OCT20, until 25OCT20 for the moment.