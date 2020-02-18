Wizz Air during summer 2020 season plans to offer new seasonal route from Budapest, as the airline schedules Budapest – Santander service. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route twice weekly, from 02JUN20 to 15SEP20.
W62369 BUD1555 – 1850SDR 320 26
W62370 SDR1920 – 2215BUD 320 26
Wizz Air adds seasonal Budapest – Santander service in S20
