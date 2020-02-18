Wizz Air earlier this year announced network expansion at St. Petersburg, where the airline launches 4 new routes with Airbus A320/321 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
St. Petersburg – Bratislava eff 01JUN20 4 weekly A321
W67612 LED1230 – 1410BTS 321 x246
W67611 BTS0820 – 1155LED 321 x246
St. Petersburg – Bucharest eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320
W63282 LED0930 – 1220OTP 320 135
W63281 OTP0615 – 0900LED 320 135
St. Petersburg – Sofia eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A321
W64348 LED0955 – 1310SOF 321 246
W64347 SOF0615 – 0920LED 321 246
St. Petersburg – Vilnius eff 03JUN20 2 weekly A320
W68060 LED1300 – 1425VNO 320 37
W68059 VNO1105 – 1230LED 320 37
Wizz Air expands St. Petersburg network in S20
Posted
Wizz Air earlier this year announced network expansion at St. Petersburg, where the airline launches 4 new routes with Airbus A320/321 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.