Japan Airlines yesterday commenced codeshare partnership with Royal Brunei, covering the latter’s 4 weekly Bandar Seri Begawan – Tokyo Narita route. Planned codeshare schedule from 17FEB20 as follows.
BI695/JL5000 BWN0035 – 0730NRT 320 x246
BI696/JL5001 NRT1145 – 1710BWN 320 x246
JAL / Royal Brunei begins codeshare service from mid-Feb 2020
Posted
