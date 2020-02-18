Philippine Airlines later this week resumes Manila – Taipei Taoyuan service, as The Philippines reversed travel restriction for flights to/from Taiwan. From 21FEB20, service will resume as 4 weekly flights, increasing to daily from 03MAR20. The airline will restore 2nd daily flight by 29MAR20.
PR890 MNL0625 – 0840TPE 321 x246
PR891 TPE0940 – 1205MNL 321 x246
Philippine Airlines resumes Taipei service from late-Feb 2020
