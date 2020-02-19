Air France 2Q20 Toronto A350 operations as of 18FEB20

Air France in the second quarter of 2020 filed Airbus A350-900XWB service on Paris CDG – Toronto route, as the A350 aircraft scheduled to operate during certain periods in summer season. The A350 will operate during following period as AF356/351: 20APR20 – 03MAY20, 18MAY20 – 04JUN20.



AF356 CDG1355 – 1615YYZ 359 D

AF351 YYZ1820 – 0755+1CDG 359 D



In the 2nd quarter, Air France operates 10 weekly flights to Toronto (14 weekly from 30JUN20 to 30AUG20).