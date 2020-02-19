S7 Airlines adds Vladivostok – Busan service from May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

oneWorld member S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season is adding new route to Korea, as the airline plans Vladivostok – Busan route. The Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate this route twice weekly, effective from 02MAY20.

S76275 VVO1745 – 1925PUS 32N 6
S76275 VVO2005 – 2205PUS 32N 2

S76276 PUS2025 – 0030+1VVO 32N 6
S76276 PUS2245 – 0235+1VVO 32N 2