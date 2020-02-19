oneWorld member S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season is adding new route to Korea, as the airline plans Vladivostok – Busan route. The Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate this route twice weekly, effective from 02MAY20.
S76275 VVO1745 – 1925PUS 32N 6
S76275 VVO2005 – 2205PUS 32N 2
S76276 PUS2025 – 0030+1VVO 32N 6
S76276 PUS2245 – 0235+1VVO 32N 2
S7 Airlines adds Vladivostok – Busan service from May 2020
