Air Niugini temporary cancels Micronesia service in late 1Q20

Air Niugini starting this weekend is temporary cancelling service to Micronesia, where it operates 1 weekly Port Moresby – Chuuk – Pohnpei flight. Service is cancelled from 22FEB20 to 29MAR20.

Fokker 70 aircraft will once again operate this route from 04APR20.



PX074 POM1415 – 1715TKK1800 – 2005PNI F70 6

PX075 PNI0800 – 0805TKK0900 – 1200POM F70 7