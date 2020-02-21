China Southern NS20 Australia / New Zealand service changes as of 20FEB20

China Southern in the last few days filed additional changes for Australia and New Zealand service, which sees operational aircraft changes for Sydney and Melbourne. Latest summary for Northern summer 2020 season changes as of 20FEB20 as follows.



Guangzhou – Adelaide 29MAR20 – 20JUN20 3 weekly A330-300 service cancelled

Guangzhou – Auckland eff 29MAR20 787-8 replaces 787-9. 4 weekly until 19JUN20, 7 weekly from 20JUN20

Guangzhou – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 1 daily 787-9 service cancelled

Guangzhou – Christchurch 29MAR20 – 20JUN20 3 weekly 787-8 service cancelled

Guangzhou – Melbourne

29MAR20 – 24OCT20 CZ321/322 A330-300 replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily

20JUN20 – 24OCT20 CZ343/344 resumes with A350-900XWB operating 3 weekly



Guangzhou – Perth 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly A330-300 service cancelled

Guangzhou – Sydney

29MAR20 – 24OCT20 CZ325/326 A330-300 replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily

21JUN20 – 24OCT20 CZ301/302 resumes with A350-900XWB operating 3 weekly