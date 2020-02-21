China Southern in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Toronto route, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, on/after 29MAR20. The 787 aircraft replaces previously planned 777-300ER. Previously highlighted on Airlineroute, the airline is operating 4 weekly flights instead of 7 weekly, from 29MAR20 to 01JUN20.
CZ311 CAN1530 – 1830YYZ 789 x246
CZ312 YYZ0130 – 0500+1CAN 789 x357
China Southern S20 Toronto aircraft changes as of 20FEB20
