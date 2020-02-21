Air India extends Hong Kong / Shanghai cancellations until late-June 2020

Air India this week has extended service cancellation to Hong Kong and Shanghai, as the Star Alliance carrier closed reservation for travel until 30JUN20 inclusive. Following changes is as of 20FEB20.



Delhi – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 28MAR20)

Delhi – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly cancelled (Extended cancellation beyond 14FEB20)