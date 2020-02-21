United / Vistara begins codeshare service from late-Feb 2020

United Airlines starting next week is launching codeshare partnership with Vistara, covering various domestic India service operated by the latter. From 28FEB20, planned codeshare routes include the following.
United operated by Vistara
Delhi – Ahmedabad
Delhi – Amritsar
Delhi – Bagdogra
Delhi – Bangalore
Delhi – Bhubaneswar
Delhi – Chandigarh
Delhi – Chennai
Delhi – Goa
Delhi – Guwahati
Delhi – Hyderabad
Delhi – Indore
Delhi – Jodhpur
Delhi – Kochi
Delhi – Kolkata
Delhi – Leh
Delhi – Lucknow
Delhi – Mumbai
Delhi – Patna
Delhi – Pune
Delhi – Raipur
Delhi – Ranchi
Delhi – Srinagar
Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram
Delhi – Udaipur
Delhi – Varanasi
Mumbai – Bangalore
Mumbai – Chandigarh
Mumbai – Chennai
Mumbai – Goa
Mumbai – Hyderabad
Mumbai – Jodhpur
Mumbai – Kolkata
Mumbai – Udaipur
Mumbai – Varanasi
