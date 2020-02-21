Aeroflot Russian Airlines from July 2020 is adding new seasonal route to Italy, which sees the airline operates Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rimini route. From 03JUL20 to 24OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will serve this route twice weekly.
SU2426 SVO1110 – 1345RMI 73H 57
SU2427 RMI1435 – 1855SVO 73H 57
Aeroflot adds seasonal Rimini service from July 2020
