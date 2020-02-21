Korean Air during the month of March 2020 is adjusting planned frequency for Seoul Incheon – Guam nonstop service. Between 01MAR20 and 28MAR20, the Skyteam member is operating 7 weekly flights, instead of 20.
KE113 ICN0915 – 1435GUM 77W D
KE114 GUM1600 – 1950ICN 77W D
Korean Air March 2020 Guam frequency changes
Posted
Korean Air during the month of March 2020 is adjusting planned frequency for Seoul Incheon – Guam nonstop service. Between 01MAR20 and 28MAR20, the Skyteam member is operating 7 weekly flights, instead of 20.