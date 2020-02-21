Air Senegal adds London / Freetown service from late-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Senegal this week further expands service to Europe, as the airline schedules service to London Stansted, on board its Airbus A321 aircraft (165-seater, featuring 16 flat beds seating in Business Class). The airline will also introduce service to Freetown, while expanding capacity for Banjul service.

Dakar – Banjul – Freetown eff 23JUN20 4 weekly A319
HC223 DSS1600 – 1640BJL1725 – 1845FNA 319 x135
HC224 FNA1945 – 2105BJL2150 – 2230DSS 319 x135

Overall Dakar – Banjul service remains unchanged at 7 weekly, however 4 of 7 weekly is scheduled with A319, instead of ATR72.

Dakar – London Stansted eff 26JUN20 3 weekly A321
HC411 DSS0015 – 0625STN 321 257
HC412 STN0750 – 1405DSS 321 257

For London Stansted, operational schedule allows connections to/from following via Dakar, within 2 hours both ways: Abidjan, Bamako, Banjul, Conakry, Freetown and Praia.

