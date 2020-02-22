Emirates earlier this month filed service changes for Dubai – Singapore service, as the airline adjusts EK352/353 service. Planned adjustment as follows.
EK352/353
14FEB20 – 29FEB20 777-300ER replaces A380
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (Overall service reduces from 4 to 3 daily)
EK404 DXB0105 – 1215SIN 77W D
EK354 DXB0315 – 1440SIN 388 D
EK432 DXB2115 – 0825+1SIN 77W D
EK405 SIN0120 – 0450DXB 77W D
EK433 SIN0935 – 1305DXB 77W D
EK355 SIN2100 – 0100+1DXB 388 D
Emirates Feb/Mar 2020 Singapore service changes as of 21FEB20
