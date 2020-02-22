Asiana Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 21FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in the last few days filed additional service adjustment for flights in East Asia, for the month of February and March 2020.

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 18FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 26FEB20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai 03MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal scheduled charter to begin on 16MAR20 instead of 03MAR20)
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka Reduce from 3 to 2 daily during following dates in March: 03 – 05, 09 – 14, 16 - 17
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 18FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki 04MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Saipan 26FEB20 – 17MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 16FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taichung 26FEB20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Additional routes also see cancellations on selected dates only.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.