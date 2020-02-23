LOT Polish Airlines in the last few days extended service cancellation to Beijing, now scheduled until 28MAR20. The Star Alliance carrier plans to resume following routes from 29MAR20, instead of 01MAR20.
Warsaw – Beijing Capital 3 weekly
Warsaw – Beijing Daxing 4 weekly
LOT Polish Airlines extends Beijing cancellation to late-March 2020
Posted
LOT Polish Airlines in the last few days extended service cancellation to Beijing, now scheduled until 28MAR20. The Star Alliance carrier plans to resume following routes from 29MAR20, instead of 01MAR20.