Air Madagascar extends Guangzhou cancellations to late-April 2020

Air Madagascar has extended cancellations for service to China until late-April 2020, as the airline now plans to resume Antananarivo – St. Denis de la Reunion – Guangzhou service on 02MAY20. Reservation for the month of March and April 2020 is not available. This route is served once weekly with Airbus A340-300 aircraft by Air France.



MD018 TNR0910 – 1150RUN1320 – 0350+1CAN 343 6

MD019 CAN0550 – 1135RUN1305 – 1340TNR 343 7



Although Air Madagascar’s service is open for booking from 02MAY20, however Air Austral’s codeshare flight on St. Denis de la Reunion – Guangzhou sector is showing ticket available for booking from 04JUL20.