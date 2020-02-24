Air Madagascar extends Guangzhou cancellations to late-April 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Madagascar has extended cancellations for service to China until late-April 2020, as the airline now plans to resume Antananarivo – St. Denis de la Reunion – Guangzhou service on 02MAY20. Reservation for the month of March and April 2020 is not available. This route is served once weekly with Airbus A340-300 aircraft by Air France.

MD018 TNR0910 – 1150RUN1320 – 0350+1CAN 343 6
MD019 CAN0550 – 1135RUN1305 – 1340TNR 343 7

Although Air Madagascar’s service is open for booking from 02MAY20, however Air Austral’s codeshare flight on St. Denis de la Reunion – Guangzhou sector is showing ticket available for booking from 04JUL20.

