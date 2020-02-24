Air New Zealand has announced latest service changes to Korea, as the airline cancels Auckland – Seoul Incheon route. Currently served 3 times weekly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the airline will cancel service from 08MAR20 to 30JUN20.
NZ075 AKL1215 – 2135ICN 789 146
NZ076 ICN2305 – 1330+1AKL 789 146
Air New Zealand cancels Seoul service March - June 2020
