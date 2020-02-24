EGYPTAIR Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong frequency changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EGYPTAIR since last week filed frequency reduction for service to Hong Kong, previously served 3 times weekly. From 17FEB20 to 31MAR20, the airline’s Cairo – Bangkok sector will extend to Hong Kong twice weekly, instead of 3. Overall service to Bangkok remains unchanged at 3 weekly level.

Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route.

MS960 CAI2310 – 1240+1BKK1415+1 – 1750+1HKG 333 35
MS961 HKG2200 – 2350BKK0050+1 – 0615+1CAI 333 46

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.