EGYPTAIR Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong frequency changes

EGYPTAIR since last week filed frequency reduction for service to Hong Kong, previously served 3 times weekly. From 17FEB20 to 31MAR20, the airline’s Cairo – Bangkok sector will extend to Hong Kong twice weekly, instead of 3. Overall service to Bangkok remains unchanged at 3 weekly level.



Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route.



MS960 CAI2310 – 1240+1BKK1415+1 – 1750+1HKG 333 35

MS961 HKG2200 – 2350BKK0050+1 – 0615+1CAI 333 46