HiSky outlines operations from April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

New Moldavian carrier HiSky on its website outlined planned operation from April 2020, where it plans to operate 6 routes with Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.

Chisinau – Bologna eff 16APR20 2 weekly
4H433 KIV1150 – 1300BLQ 320 4
4H433 KIV1850 – 2000BLQ 320 7

4H434 BLQ1400 – 1700KIV 320 4
4H434 BLQ2100 – 0005+KIV 320 7

Chisinau – Dublin eff 15APR20 2 weekly
4H401 KIV2020 – 2210DUB 320 36
4H402 DUB0010 – 0530+1KI 320 47

Chisinau – Dusseldorf eff 13APR20 2 weekly
4H427 KIV1130 – 1310DUS 320 1
4H427 KIV1850 – 2030DUS 320 5

4H428 DUS1410 – 1730KIV 320 1
4H428 DUS2130 – 0050+1KIV 320 5

Chisinau – Lisbon eff 16APR20 1 weekly
4H415 KIV1920 – 2200LIS 320 4
4H416 LIS2300 – 0510KIV 320 4

Chisinau – London Stansted eff 10APR20 3 weekly
4H461 KIV0930 – 1040STN 320 257
4H462 STN1130 – 1610KIV 320 257

Chisinau – Paris Beauvais eff 11APR20 2 weekly
4H475 KIV1100 – 1300BVA 320 36
4H476 BVA1400 – 1740KIV 320 36