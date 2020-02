Various Chinese carriers Feb/Mar 2020 Long-Haul adjustment as of 21FEB20

Various Chinese carriers in the last few days filed additional changes to its long-haul operation, including Air China, Beijing Capital Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Hainan Airlines and Tianjin Airlines. Latest adjustment as of 21FEB20 as follow. Note the following list only includes routes with changes filed since between 10FEB20 and 21FEB20.

Air China

Beijing Capital – Athens Reduce from 3 weekly to

12FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 13MAR20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 29FEB20)

14MAR20 – 21MAR20 1 weekly

23MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Beijing Capital – Auckland Reduce from 4 weekly to

26FEB20 – 03MAR20 3 weekly

06MAR20 – 27MAR20 2 weekly



Beijing Capital – Copenhagen Reduce from 3 weekly to

10FEB20 – 21FEB20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

22FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 28FEB20 / 18MAR20 / 25MAR20)



Beijing Capital – Delhi Reduce from 5 weekly to

12FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly

19FEB20 – 27MAR20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3)



Beijing Capital – Dubai 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5-7 weekly to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly in March)

Beijing Capital – Dusseldorf 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Beijing Capital – Frankfurt Reduce from 14 weekly to

17FEB20 – 23FEB20 11 weekly

24FEB20 – 29FEB20 9 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Beijing Capital – Geneva Reduce from 3 weekly to

13FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 weekly

22FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2)

01MAR20 – 22FEB20 Cancelled (Previous plan: 2 weekly)



Beijing Capital – Islamabad – Karachi – Beijing Capital Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 4 weekly

17FEB20 – 21FEB20 3 weekly

24FEB20 – 06MAR20 2 weekly

07MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – London Heathrow Reduce from 17 weekly to

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 7 weekly

17FEB20 – 22FEB20 5 weekly (A330 replaces 777-300ER from 17FEB20)

24FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly (777-300ER operating once again)



Beijing Capital – Minsk – Budapest Reduce from 3 weekly to

15FEB20 – 23FEB20 1 weekly

24FEB20 – 06MAR20 2 weekly

07MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 weekly



Beijing Capital – Montreal Reduce from 4 weekly to

11FEB20 – 23FEB20 3 weekly

26FEB20 – 04MAR20 2 weekly

11MAR20 – 25MAR20 1 weekly



Air China continues to operate 1 weekly Beijing Capital – Montreal – Havana service



Beijing Capital – Munich Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 4 weekly

17FEB20 – 25FEB20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 22FEB20, A330 replaces 777-300ER from 22FEB20 onwards)

26FEB20 – 02MAR20 4 weekly

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Beijing Capital – Paris CDG Reduce from 11 weekly to

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 7-9 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly

Beijing Capital – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 5 weekly to

11FEB20 – 26FEB20 2 weekly

27FEB20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly



Beijing Capital – Vancouver A330-300 replaces 777-300ER from 13FEB20 to 28MAR20, reduce from 7 weekly to

24FEB20 – 06MAR20 6 weekly

07MAR20 – 15MAR20 5 weekly

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Beijing Capital – Vienna Reduce from 3 weekly to

11FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 20MAR20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 22FEB20 / 27FEB20)

21MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Beijing Capital – Warsaw Reduce from 3 weekly to

10FEB20 – 14FEB20 2 weekly

15FEB20 – 28FEB20 1 weekly

29FEB20 – 19MAR20 Cancelled

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Barcelona Reduce from 3 weekly to

11FEB20 – 25FEB20 1 weekly (Also operated on 20FEB20)

26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 3-5 weekly for February)

Shanghai Pu Dong – London Gatwick 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Munich Reduce from 3 weekly to

10FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly (Week of 17FEB20 cancelled)

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 06MAR20)



Shanghai Pu Dong – Paris CDG Reduce from 4 weekly to

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly

19FEB20 – 22FEB20 2 weekly

23FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

Beijing Capital (Short-Haul service also included; Service adjustment previously filed until late-Feb has been extended to late-Mar)

Beijing Daxing – Male 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Beijing Daxing – Xi’An – Lisbon 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Hangzhou – Jeju 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Hangzhou – Moscow Sheremetyevo 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: resumes from 03MAR20)

Hangzhou – Okinawa 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Hangzhou – Osaka Kansai 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Hangzhou – Qingdao – Vancouver Reduce from 3 weekly to

19FEB20 – 06MAR20 2 weekly

08MAR20 – 15MAR20 3 weekly (no changes)

16MAR20 – 24MAR20 Cancelled

25MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Hangzhou – Saipan 31MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 2 weekly in March)

Hangzhou – Shizuoka 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Jeju 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – London Heathrow 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Qingdao – Melbourne 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Moscow Sheremetyevo 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Sydney 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

China Eastern

Shanghai Pu Dong – London Heathrow 20FEB20 – 24MAR20 A330-200 replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Moscow Sheremetyevo 22FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previously cancelled until 14MAR20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Toronto Reduce from 7 weekly to

24FEB20 – 07MAR20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 6)

08MAR20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5)

China Southern

Guangzhou – Auckland Reduce from 14 weekly to

10FEB20 – 08MAR20 4 weekly (787-9 replaces 777-300ER from 17FEB20)

11MAR20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly



Guangzhou – Delhi 10FEB20 – 28FEB20 2 daily cancelled (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Guangzhou – Dubai 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4-6 weekly)

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly cancelled

Guangzhou – Moscow Sheremetyevo 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Guangzhou – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 23FEB20 4 weekly

24FEB20 – 09MAR20 3 weekly

10MAR20 – 27MAR20 2 weekly



Urumqi – Almaty 7 weekly reduced to

03FEB20 – 08MAR20 cancelled (Previous plan: until 01MAR20)

09MAR20 – 27MAR20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4)



Urumqi – Ashgabat 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service cancelled (Previous plan: until 02MAR20)

Urumqi – Bishkek Reduce from 7 weekly to

02FEB20 – 07MAR20 cancelled (Previous plan: until 29FEB20)

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)



Urumqi – Dushanbe 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled (Previous plan: until 23FEB20)

Urumqi – Tashkent 02FEB20 – 07MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Hainan Airlines

Beijing Capital – Berlin Tegel 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: reduce to 2 weekly from 26FEB20)

Beijing Capital – Brussels Reduce from 4 weekly to

11FEB20 – 03MAR20 3 weekly (A330-200 replaces -300 from 18FEB20 to 28MAR20)

04MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly

Beijing Capital – Toronto 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 787-8 replaces -9, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Shenzhen – Auckland 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service remains cancelled



Beijing Capital – Osaka Kansai 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reservation for 5 weekly closed

Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reservation for 1 weekly closed (4 weekly from 21MAR20)

Tianjin Airlines

Tianjin – Osaka Kansai The airline has cancelled its remaining International route from 21FEB20 to 28MAR20, previously scheduled 5 weekly