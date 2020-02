Ethiopian Airlines Europe service changes from July 2020

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday (24FEB20) filed additional changes to its planned European operation, as additional points converts from 1-stop to non-stop service, from July 2020. Additional capacity is added for Brussels, Milan and Vienna as these destinations become terminator service. Planned adjustment as follows.



Addis Ababa – Brussels eff 01JUL20 All 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator service (Terminator service initially operates 3 weekly from 30MAR20)

ET730 ADD2345 – 0615+1BRU 789 D

ET731 BRU2135 – 0535+1ADD 789 D



Addis Ababa – Geneva – Dublin eff 01JUL20 Geneva operates as nonstop, replacing 1-stop via Milan. Dublin will operate via Geneva instead of Vienna

ET734 ADD0005 – 0605GVA0700 – 0900DUB 787 x246

ET735 DUB1650 – 2050GVA2150 – 0540+1ADD 787 x246



Addis Ababa – Manchester eff 01JUL20 4 weekly nonstop service, replacing 1-stop via Brussels

ET728 ADD2345 – 0605+1MAN 789 x246

ET729 MAN2000 – 0600+1ADD 789 x357



Addis Ababa – Marseille eff 03JUL20 3 weekly nonstop service, replacing 1-stop via Milan Malpensa

ET732 ADD2345 – 0600+1MRS 787 135

ET733 MRS2315 – 0700+1ADD 787 246



Addis Ababa – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL20 All 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator service

ET726 ADD2345 – 0515+1MXP 789 D

ET727 MXP2320 – 0650+1ADD 789 D



Addis Ababa – Vienna eff 01JUL20 All 6 weekly operates as nonstop terminator service

ET724 ADD0035 – 0605VIE EQV x2

ET725 VIE2250 – 0610+1ADD EQV x2



Addis Ababa – Vienna – Dublin 30MAR20 – 30JUN20 Dublin service operates via Vienna, replacing Brussels. 3 weekly 787-9, 4 weekly from 07JUN20



Previously reported changes:

Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 28MAR20 – 30JUN20 787-9 operates 4 weekly, instead of 3 weekly -8 and 1 weekly -9

Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo eff 24JUN20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly