Aeroflot S20 Miami service changes as of 24FEB20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned Airbus A350-900XWB service entry for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Miami route. The A350 aircraft is now scheduled to operate from 03JUL20, instead of 02JUN20, replacing A330-200 aircraft.



For the month of July 2020, the Skyteam member temporary reduces service from 4 to 3 weekly, from 03JUL20 to 18JUL20.



SU110 SVO1100 – 1550MIA 359 x134

SU111 MIA1750 – 1130+1SVO 359 x134