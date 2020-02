Air India restores Sydney frequencies in April - August 2020

Air India in last week’s schedule update once again adjusted Delhi – Sydney frequencies for Northern summer 2020 season. The Star Alliance carrier will continue to operate 5 weekly flights for entire season, instead of 3 weekly during 04APR20 – 31AUG20 period. From Delhi, service on Tuesdays and Thursdays re-opened for bookings last week.

Following schedule effective 04APR20 – 02OCT20.



AI302 DEL1355 – 0710+1SYD 788 x37

AI301 SYD0945 – 1835DEL 788 x14